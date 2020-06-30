  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Jun 30: Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.

    COVID-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city

    Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said. Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, the order said.

    In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    The order of Mira Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Vijay Rathod said shops selling essential items, including bakery products and those dealing in food grains, will remain closed during this period. Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9am to 11pm while milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5am and 10am, the order informed.

    Medical shops and flour mills are allowed to operate as earlier, and so would banking services like ATMs. As on Monday night, Thane city has 8,506 COVID-19 cases, which includes 311 deaths, while the number in Mira Bhayandar municipal limits is 3,175, with 142 deaths.

    More THANE News

    Read more about:

    thane coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue