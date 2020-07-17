YouTube
    COVAXIN: Human trial of India's first COVID-19 vaccine begins at Rohtak, no adverse effects so far

    Chandigarh, July 17: The human trial of Bharat Biotech's anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

    COVAXIN: Human trial of Bharat Biotechs anti-COVID vaccine begins at PGI Rohtak

    "Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today," Vij, who is also the Home and Science & Technology minister said.

    "Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," Vij further said in his tweet.

    Bharat Biotech got the country's drug regulator's approval to start clinical trials of its anti-Corona vaccine Covaxin recently. There are over seven anti-corona vaccines at various stages of development in the country with two of them having received the drug regulator's go-ahead to start the human clinical trials of their vaccines.

    Earlier this month, Zydus had said it has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
