YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September.

    Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

    This statement by the AIIMS Chief comes even as India is yet to clear a Covid-19 vaccine for children.

    On Friday, the European medicines watchdog approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17. In May, the United States had authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine childrens

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X