Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi, July 24: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September.

This statement by the AIIMS Chief comes even as India is yet to clear a Covid-19 vaccine for children.

On Friday, the European medicines watchdog approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17. In May, the United States had authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old.

