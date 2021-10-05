Covaxin data under review, decision on emergency use next week: WHO

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 05: The World Health Organisation will decide on granting much-coveted Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin, India's indigenously developed vaccine against coronavirus next week.

"WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," the United Nations agency for international public health said in a series of tweets.

"Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info at WHO's request on 27 September," it said.

WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin.#COVID19pic.twitter.com/jJyS1hiz44 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2021

"WHO experts are currently reviewing this info and if it addresses all questions raised, the WHO assessment will be finalised next week," the tweet said.

The Emergency Use Listing process - done by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts - is centred on determining if a manufactured product (e.g. a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe and effective.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 21:02 [IST]