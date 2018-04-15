Court rejects gutka manufacturer’s plea

A court has rejected the discharge application filed by a gutka manufacturer, Jagadish Mohanlal Joshi. He has been facing charges of helping underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Anees set up a gutka manufacturing unit in Karachi, Pakistan.

"The (discharge) application filed by J. M. Joshi is hereby dismissed and disposed of," said special judge S. M. Bhosle in his order. The court however, allowed discharge application filed by another accused Rajesh Pancharia. In his application, Joshi had contended that he is victim of circumstances and that he did not participate in any criminal activity.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had opposed the discharge application stating that the accused is claiming that he was forced by the underworld and that his life was threatened. In that case, he should have approached the government for help because it is the duty of the state to take care of its citizens.

The prosecution alleged that Joshi voluntarily participated in helping the organised crime syndicate establish the gutka manufacturing unit. The case against Joshi's co-accused Rasiklal Dhariwal, the owner of Manikchand Gutka, has been abated after he died last year in October.

