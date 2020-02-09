  • search
    Court orders salary of cop to be stopped for non-appearance in SP leaders murder case

    Muzaffarnagar, Feb 09: A special court in Meerut has ordered police to stop disbursing the salary of a sub-inspector for not appearing in court in connection with Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana's murder case.

    Sub-inspector Deepak Malik is the investigating officer in the case and has not appeared in court to record his statement till now despite repeated issuing of warrants.

    Apart from halting salary payment, special court judge Pankej Mishra on Friday also issued another arrest warrant against Malik asking him to be produced before it on February 19.

    According to public prosecutor Sirajuddin Alvi, former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kadir Rana, his brother ex-MLA Noor Saleem Rana among others are facing trial in the murder case.

    SP leader Muzaffar Rana was shot dead during local body elections at a polling station here on October 28, 2006.

    Later, the case was shifted to the Meerut court from Muzaffarnagar by the Allahabad High Court in 2007 after a plea by the victim's family.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
