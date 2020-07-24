Coronavirus: With over 30,000 deaths, India now 6th in world ranking for fatalities

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 24: Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed 30,000, taking the sixth position on world chart. India's mortality rate is 2.38%, while the world average is 4.07%.

    The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    The country saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country's virus tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

    Thus, around 63.45 per cent people have recovered so far.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

    Recovered 50-year-old Delhi cop tests positive again, raises question if coronavirus can reinfect?

    Of the 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 are from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan,10 from Madhya Pradesh and nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

    Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Assam, Odisha and Haryana with six deaths each, Kerala five, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Puducherry three each, while Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Goa have registered a fatality each.

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
