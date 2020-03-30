Coronavirus toll in Gujarat rises to 69

Ahmedabad, Mar 30: Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 69, a health official said on Monday.

Of the new cases, five were found in Bhavnagar and one in Ahmedabad, principal secretary(health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Out of the five new cases reported from Bhavnagar, a 45-year-old woman died at a hospital late Sunday night, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to six, she said.

The new patient from Ahmedabad is a 36-year-old man who recently returned from the US.

The other four patients in Bhavnagar are all men, the official said, adding that all these cases are of local transmission.

Two patients have so far been discharged in the state, she said.

Out of the total 69 patients in the state, 32 have history of travelling abroad, 33 contracted the infection through local transmission, and four have inter-state travel history, she said.

Out of the 61 active cases, two patients are on ventilator while the condition of 59 others is stable.