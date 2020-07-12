  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: The Bachchan family's 4 houses declared containment zones

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 12: 4 houses of Amitabh Bachchan- 'Jalsa', 'Prateeksha', 'Janak' and 'Vatsa' - have been declared containment zones after the family members tested positive for coronavirus.

    According to the BMC, medical teams have been deployed at all four bungalows of the Bachchans. Thirty employees of the Bachchans have been tested for Covid-19 infection.

    Amitabh Bachchan
    Amitabh Bachchan

    A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastar's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus.

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya had tested positive but are asymptomatic, while the screen icon's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan's diagnosis was "negative".

    India at good position in COVID-19 battle: HM Amit Shah

    Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital.

    Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted. Minutes later, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

    Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital. As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue