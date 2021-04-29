YouTube
    Coronavirus: Telangana records close to 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths push toll to 2,208

    Hyderabad, Apr 29: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Telangana reported 7,994 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.27 lakh while the toll stood at 2,208 with 58 more casualties, the state government said on Thursday.

    It can be seen that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,630, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (615) and Rangareddy (558), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 28.

    According to reports, the total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,27,960 while with 4,009 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,49,692. The state has 76,060 active cases and over 80 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday.

    Cumulatively, over 1.28 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.44 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.71 per cent, while it was 82.1 per cent in the country.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 12:06 [IST]
