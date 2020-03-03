  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare LIVE: Infected Italian tourists moved to Delhi's Medanta, 3000 died in China

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries across the globe.

    After the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29 India is on high alert, including 16 Italians tourists in Rajasthan. The government has said that all international passengers will now be screened at airports as concerns mount over the spread of the fatal infection.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:40 AM, 5 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha: As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored.
    11:40 AM, 5 Mar
    Union Health Minister added, "I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation Coronovirus cases."
    11:39 AM, 5 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha makes a statement on Coronavirus: Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India.
    11:39 AM, 5 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha: The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted.
    11:35 AM, 5 Mar
    Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, "Sale of meat, semi-cooked meat and fish has been banned in open areas in the district to ensure that Coronavirus does not transmit through meat. Hotels and restaurants have been asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene."
    11:09 AM, 5 Mar
    Rohit Kumar Singh, ACS Health, Rajasthan said, "All the samples collected from the staff at Fortis Hospital, Jaipur where the Italian citizen was taken for treatment; and from the staff at Ramada Hotel, Jaipur where the Italian group was staying, have tested Negative for COVID-19."
    11:08 AM, 5 Mar
    Delhi: Two security staff at the Parliament seen wearing disposable glove and mask, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.
    10:54 AM, 5 Mar
    Thousands were stranded on a cruise ship off the California coast Wednesday over fears of the new coronavirus after passengers and crew members on board developed symptoms.
    10:33 AM, 5 Mar
    Among the 16 Italians among the 21-large group of tourists who tested positive for coronavirus, 14 have been shifted from the ITBP facility in Delhi's Chawla area to Medanta hospital. They are being isolated at a separate floor in the hospital.
    10:32 AM, 5 Mar
    The government said the health of athletes must take precedence as it advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training stints in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:31 AM, 5 Mar
    Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,400.
    10:16 AM, 5 Mar
    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 Noon and in Rajya Sabha 2pm today on Coronavirus outbreak.
    9:52 AM, 5 Mar
    The Mathura Isckon temples have prohibited the entry of foreign pilgrims into its premises for two months, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak while the community Holi of widows in the city has also been cancelled till March 7.
    9:50 AM, 5 Mar
    J&K: Doda Dist Dev Commissioner,Dr SD Doifode visited Government Medical College&Hospital y'day to review preparedness for coronavirus. He says,"An isolation ward has been prepared,training of the staff underway;we've requested people to inform regarding their travel history".
    9:19 AM, 5 Mar
    R. Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, Chennai said, "We've taken all precautionary measures, got 12 isolation rooms&a designated team that can handle cases if any. We have an adequate stock position. Last month, we had 10 suspects who tested negative."
    9:18 AM, 5 Mar
    A Chinese man locked himself in his flat in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area last night as he suspected to have been infected with COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava says, "He has tested negative for coronavirus".
    9:17 AM, 5 Mar
    Medanta Hospital PRO: We've received, at the special request of the government, the 14 Italian nationals ( who were lodged at ITBP's Chhawla camp) asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. They are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor.
    8:53 AM, 5 Mar
    The release date of latest James Bond film,'No Time to Die' has been postponed seven months amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
    8:49 AM, 5 Mar
    Coronavirus outbreak: NCPCR issues advisory to prevent spread of infection among school children.
    12:05 AM, 5 Mar
    President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face. Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
    12:05 AM, 5 Mar
    Meanwhile, Police in Lithuania intervened in a domestic dispute on Wednesday after a man locked his wife in the bathroom over fears that she may be carrying the coronavirus.
    12:04 AM, 5 Mar
    Italy closed all schools and universities until March 15 as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the Mediterranean country hit 107.
    12:04 AM, 5 Mar
    At least two staff working for the EU administration in Brussels have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are receiving treatment, European officials said on Wednesday.
    12:03 AM, 5 Mar
    The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday.
    12:02 AM, 5 Mar
    Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were screened at airports for the contagious disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide.
    12:02 AM, 5 Mar
    A Paytm employee in Gurugram has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.
    12:01 AM, 5 Mar
    5 admitted to Bengaluru hospital test negative for Covid-19, Karnataka CM says state prepared
    12:01 AM, 5 Mar
    Medical sample of the Indian Army Major who returned recently from Iran has been tested negative
    12:00 AM, 5 Mar
    Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100
    12:00 AM, 5 Mar
    A total of six coronavirus cases including one Italian was reported in the country as on Tuesday.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X