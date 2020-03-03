News India live

Coronavirus scare LIVE: Infected Italian tourists moved to Delhi's Medanta, 3000 died in China

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries across the globe.

After the number of coronavirus cases rose to 29 India is on high alert, including 16 Italians tourists in Rajasthan. The government has said that all international passengers will now be screened at airports as concerns mount over the spread of the fatal infection.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha: As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored. Union Health Minister added, "I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation Coronovirus cases." Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha makes a statement on Coronavirus: Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha: The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, "Sale of meat, semi-cooked meat and fish has been banned in open areas in the district to ensure that Coronavirus does not transmit through meat. Hotels and restaurants have been asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene." Rohit Kumar Singh, ACS Health, Rajasthan said, "All the samples collected from the staff at Fortis Hospital, Jaipur where the Italian citizen was taken for treatment; and from the staff at Ramada Hotel, Jaipur where the Italian group was staying, have tested Negative for COVID-19." Delhi: Two security staff at the Parliament seen wearing disposable glove and mask, as a precautionary measure against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KbnZbqUgdn — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020 Delhi: Two security staff at the Parliament seen wearing disposable glove and mask, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. Thousands were stranded on a cruise ship off the California coast Wednesday over fears of the new coronavirus after passengers and crew members on board developed symptoms. Among the 16 Italians among the 21-large group of tourists who tested positive for coronavirus, 14 have been shifted from the ITBP facility in Delhi's Chawla area to Medanta hospital. They are being isolated at a separate floor in the hospital. The government said the health of athletes must take precedence as it advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training stints in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,400. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 Noon and in Rajya Sabha 2pm today on Coronavirus outbreak. The Mathura Isckon temples have prohibited the entry of foreign pilgrims into its premises for two months, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak while the community Holi of widows in the city has also been cancelled till March 7. J&K: Doda Dist Dev Commissioner,Dr SD Doifode visited Government Medical College&Hospital y'day to review preparedness for coronavirus. He says,"An isolation ward has been prepared,training of the staff underway;we've requested people to inform regarding their travel history". R. Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, Chennai said, "We've taken all precautionary measures, got 12 isolation rooms&a designated team that can handle cases if any. We have an adequate stock position. Last month, we had 10 suspects who tested negative." A Chinese man locked himself in his flat in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area last night as he suspected to have been infected with COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava says, "He has tested negative for coronavirus". Medanta Hospital PRO: We've received, at the special request of the government, the 14 Italian nationals ( who were lodged at ITBP's Chhawla camp) asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. They are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor. The release date of latest James Bond film,'No Time to Die' has been postponed seven months amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Coronavirus outbreak: NCPCR issues advisory to prevent spread of infection among school children. President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face. Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Police in Lithuania intervened in a domestic dispute on Wednesday after a man locked his wife in the bathroom over fears that she may be carrying the coronavirus. Italy closed all schools and universities until March 15 as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the Mediterranean country hit 107. At least two staff working for the EU administration in Brussels have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are receiving treatment, European officials said on Wednesday. The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday. Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were screened at airports for the contagious disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide. A Paytm employee in Gurugram has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus. 5 admitted to Bengaluru hospital test negative for Covid-19, Karnataka CM says state prepared Medical sample of the Indian Army Major who returned recently from Iran has been tested negative Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100 A total of six coronavirus cases including one Italian was reported in the country as on Tuesday.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.