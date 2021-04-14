Coronavirus scare: Crematoriums in Bhopal struggle as COVID-19 deaths mount

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Apr 14: The apparent spike in deaths caused due to COVID-19 has resulted in crematoriums and burial grounds in Bhopal struggling to dispose of bodies as these facilities have started facing several issues, including that of space crunch.

The number of bodies being brought to the crematoriums or burial grounds has been witnessing a surge over the last few days, say the operators of these establishments.

"In the last four days, we have cremated 200 bodies, including those that needed to be disposed of as per COVID-19 protocols. Now, we have created a new such facility on two acres of land," said Mamtesh Sharma, secretary of the management committee of Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, one of the biggest Hindu crematoriums in the state capital.

"The situation is explosive. As many as 58 bodies, including 47 that needed to be disposed of as per COVID-19 guidelines, were cremated on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, more than 50 bodies were cremated so far and more are coming," he told reporters.

The Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat management committee has created an additional space on two acres of land space for cremation of bodies as per COVID-19 protocols. "We have created an additional space for 30 pyres in the adjoining open plot...There is no other crematorium in the country to have such a dedicated space (for cremation of COVID-19 victims)," Sharma said, adding that another additional space for 20 pyres will be created in the next two-three days.

Sharma said that earlier there was space for cremation of 20-22 bodies at this Vishram Ghat. "But due to the spike in the number of bodies coming to the Vishram Ghat, the management committee is telling the family members of the deceased to collect the ashes the next day," he said.

Bhopal's COVID-19 death toll till Monday night was 649, while the case count was 58,951.