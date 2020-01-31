  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi hopes Chinese find courage to persevere through ordeal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "In China, the Coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal," he said on Twitter.

    The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692. The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rahul gandhi chinese courage

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X