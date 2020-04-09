Woman in Jammu and Kashmir dies of COVID-19; Death toll reaches to 4

Jammu, Apr 09: A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district, who was suffering from COVID-19, on Wednesday breathed her last at the Government Medical College hospital. The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to four in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, this is the first death in the Jammu region of the Union Territory as all previous three deaths took place in Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that the deceased woman was reported to be bedridden and suffering from arthritis.

Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever.

After investigation, she was found suffering from pneumonia and accordingly referred to the Jammu hospital where she was tested for coronavirus.

About 1 pm, she was shifted to an isolation ward but her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last around 4 pm, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 158 coronavirus cases, 33 of which were detected on Wednesday, the largest single day rise in the Union Territory, officials said.