Coronavirus outbreak: India records over 78,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 02: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded 78,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus which pushed the nationwide tally to 3,769,524.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases reached 8,01,282, and those discharged from hospitals stood at 29,01,908, a gap of 21,00,626.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 66,333 after 1,045 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have accounted for over half of the total coronavirus cases and close to 60 per cent of the recoveries.

These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04 per cent of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till Tuesday.

While the recovery rate has increased close to 77 per cent, the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.77 per cent, the health ministry said.