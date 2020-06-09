Coronavirus outbreak: India records another big spike of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi, June 09: India has reported another surge in the number coronavirus disease cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 9,987 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 2,66,598.

The Health Ministry also said that the number of active cases in the country is 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 have been cured or discharged. Meanwhile, the number of those killed by the novel coronavirus reached 7,466 on Tuesday after 266 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

India recorded the deadliest day due to COVID-19 outbreak, a compilation of data released by states showed on Monday when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

The Monday's jump in fatality rate is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300.

The first relaxations as part of India's three-phase "unlocking" plan came into force in several parts of the country on Monday. Restaurants, malls and religious places such as temples, mosques and churches across the country opened for the first time after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Sign marks where people would stand, new screens between diners and separate entry and exit routes were commonly seen in these places, along with thermal screening and hand sanitisers that visitors were being required to apply before entry.

Cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, traffic jams were reported during rush hours and a large number of people was seen at bus stops, particularly since in both these cities, the metro and local rail transit are yet to resume.