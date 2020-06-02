Coronavirus outbreak: India records 8,171 new COVID-19 cases; Tally at 1.98 lakh

New Delhi, June 02: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India's number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,98,706 after 8,171 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

It can be seen that the number of COVID-19 cases in India witnessed as massive surge as the tally was just a little over 37,000 a month ago and has jumped more than five times.

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 48.19 per cent

The death toll due to the deadly virus stood at 5,598 after the country witnessed 204 fatalities between Monday and Tuesday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 95,526 people have been cured putting the recovery rate at 48.07 per cent from 48.18 per cent on Monday.

Currently, Maharashtra has crossed the 70,000-mark and recorded 2,362 fatalities so far. Mumbai, the worst-hit area, has crossed the 40,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 1,413 new cases taking the tally to 41,099.

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 23,495 people have been infected by the deadly virus, and 184 have died till date.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 20,834, three months after the national capital reported its first infection, and the death toll is at 523. According to officials, 968 new cases were reported every day in the national capital in the last week.

The surge in the novel coronavirus numbers has come after the Centre decided to ease the lockdown restrictions across the country even as several states have decided to continue with the norms until June 30.

On Saturday, the Centre had released details of the first of a three-phase plan - Unlock 1.0 - to lift restrictions imposed over two months ago to stop the spread of the COVID-19.