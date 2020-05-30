Coronavirus outbreak: India records 7,964 cases in past 24 hours; Death toll at 4,900

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 30: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 1,73,763 lakh as the country recorded its biggest jump in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning. According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded the highest-ever spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry further said that as many as 265 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. With the fresh number of casualties, India's death toll has climbed to 4,971 deaths.

MP’s COVID-19 tally at 7,645

India's coronavirus tally of over 1.73 lakh also includes 86,422 active and 82,370 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

As many as 82,370 people in India have been recovered from the infection, the Health Ministry said.