Coronavirus outbreak: India records 50,209 new COVID-19 cases; Recovery above 77 lakh

India

New Delhi, Nov 05: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India recorded as many as 50,209 coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally above 83 lakh, while the total recoveries surged to 77 lakh.

According to the health ministry, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 8,364,086 while the death toll reached 1,24,315 after 704 new fatalities were reported, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

It is said that a total of 77,11,809 people have recovered from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 52,79,62 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.