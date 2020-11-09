Coronavirus outbreak: India records 45,903 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 490 deaths

Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi worst so far; cases to come down soon: Health Minister Jain

India

New Delhi, Nov 09:

New Delhi, Nov 09: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded as many as 45,903 COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has crossed 79 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.

With this, it can be seen that the total coronavirus cases mount to 85,53,657 lakh and the death toll climbed to 1,26,611 while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 08 with 8,35,401 samples being tested on Sunday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.