Coronavirus outbreak: India records 37,975 new COVID-19 cases, tally breaches 91 lakh-mark

    New Delhi, Nov 24: union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 91 lakh with 37,975 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86,04,955.

    The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,841, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    However, the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day. There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, the data stated.

    The data further said that there are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10:29 [IST]
