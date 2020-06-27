Coronavirus outbreak: In a first, India records more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 27: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India registered its worst single-day increase in the novel coronavirus cases, recording more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 to push the country's tally to 5,08,953.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by 18,552 between Friday and Saturday morning, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, adding 384 fatalities in that period.

Since June 20, India has added 92,573 coronavirus cases and more than 3.18 lakh since June 1.

Jharkhand government announces extension of coronavirus-lockdown till July 31

Presently, the number of active cases in the country stands at 1,97,387 while 2,95,880 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country. The recovery rate stands at 58.13 per cent.

The data from the Health Ministry said that there were 10,244 COVID-19 patients who were declared cured in a single day. Since June 13, the number of cure patients has been more than the active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported more than 60 per cent of all cases in the country highlighting how the spread of the virus has been centred in a handful of hotspot areas.