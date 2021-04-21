YouTube
    Coronavirus outbreak: Goa CM rules out lockdown, prefers strict restrictions

    By
    |

    Panaji, Apr 21: The Goa government will prefer imposition of certain stringent restrictions given the rise in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday but ruled out clamping of a lockdown.

    The chief minister is scheduled to address a high- level meeting of officials from the Department of Disaster Management and the field of medicine at 5 pm on Wednesday. The chief minister said the government will finalise certain "firm measures" at this meeting.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that imposition of a lockdown should be the last option. Lockdown will not control coronavirus. We have to impose some restrictions to control the situation," Sawant told reporters.

    Sawant said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and briefed him about the steps taken by the state government to break the transmission of coronavirus.

    "As the second wave (of coronavirus) is affecting people below 50 years, everyone must take anti-COVID 19 vaccines after May 1 (when the drive opens for every adult)," he said.

    Goa reported a total of 69,312 coronavirus positive cases until April 20 while the overall death toll stood at 926, including 26 fatalities recorded on the previous day, the health department had said.

    "Deaths are occurring in Goa because COVID-19 patients are arriving late at hospitals for treatment," he said. The CM attributed the rise in coronavirus positive cases to extensive testing. Goa had tested a total of 5,98,330 samples until April 20.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
    X