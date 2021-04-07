YouTube
    Coronavirus: Muslim leaders write to Maharashtra CM seeking relaxation in restrictions for Ramzan

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 07: In a recent development, muslim leaders have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking relaxations in restrictions that are imposed in the State to tackle the rising cases of coronavirus. The Raza Academy, an organization of Indian Sufi Muslims that promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research, met with government officials and have written to the CM, saying they want relaxations during Ramzan for the celebrations.

    uddhav

    In 2020, there was a demand from the community to gather for Iftar and other religious functions but it was not allowed and this time also, the lockdown-like restrictions have been reimposed.

    Religious functions have already been asked to be scaled down in the state as it remains the worst hit from the COVID-19 situation.

    Maharashtra imposed curbs similar to a lockdown with the exception of transport services and essentials on Monday night. All non-essential shops, markets, and malls have been asked to remain shut until April 30.

    It can be seen that Maharashtra recorded 55,469 cases in the past 24 hours, prompting Leader of Opposition to appeal to CM Thackeray to 'reconsider restrictions'. Fadnavis wrote a letter to the Maharashtra CM and requested him to reconsider restrictions to 'save the lives of commoners'.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 10:13 [IST]
