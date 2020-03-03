YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM likens anti-COVID vaccine to 'Sanjeevani Booti'

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the COVID-19 vaccines given by India to Brazil to 'Sanjeevani Booti', a mythological life-saving herb figuring in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

    Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:40 AM, 25 Jan
    Uttarakhand: Devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report, issued not later than 72 hrs. They'll have to download Aarogya Setu app. People over 65 yrs of age, the ailing, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age advised not to come
    8:16 AM, 25 Jan
    The government set up 51 temporary testing stations on Saturday and found 13 confirmed cases in the restricted area that is home to many ageing, subdivided flats in which the disease could spread more quickly.
    11:26 PM, 24 Jan
    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115.
    9:29 PM, 24 Jan
    479 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today.
    8:39 PM, 24 Jan
    Karnataka reported 573 new COVID19 cases, 401 discharges, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:37 PM, 24 Jan
    Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,076 on Sunday as no fresh case was reported.
    6:50 PM, 24 Jan
    Maharashtra reports 2,752 new COVID19 cases, 1,743 discharges, and 45 deaths today.
    6:49 PM, 24 Jan
    Manipur reported 16 new COVID19 cases and 11 recoveries today.
    6:49 PM, 24 Jan
    Tamil Nadu reported 569 new COVID19 cases, 642 discharges, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:49 PM, 24 Jan
    Active COVID-19 cases in Border Security Force (BSF) stand at 46. Vaccinations are in progress.
    6:23 PM, 24 Jan
    "Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy," Modi said.
    6:23 PM, 24 Jan
    "In COVID times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help," he said.
    6:23 PM, 24 Jan
    Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be participating in the Republic Day parade, Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with challenging times.
    6:23 PM, 24 Jan
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and "now we have to fulfil ours" by defeating through the right information every network spreading lies and rumours.
    5:37 PM, 24 Jan
    Covid positive Sasikala is conscious, alert, and well-oriented, her pulse rate is 82/minute & blood pressure is 136/62mm Hg: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
    3:43 PM, 24 Jan
    India administered a million Covid-19 vaccines in six days to do better than advanced nations the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. India will soon administer vaccines to 16 lakh people after starting the inoculation campaign on January 16. The UK took 18 days and the US took 10 to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.
    3:43 PM, 24 Jan
    Delhi records 185 fresh cases of Covid-19; 9 new fatalities push death toll 10,808
    3:43 PM, 24 Jan
    Around 60 paramedical staff of the Delhi prisons department have been inoculated so far during the Covid-19 vaccination drive, officials said on Sunday.
    3:43 PM, 24 Jan
    The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to consider aviation employees as frontline coronavirus workers and prioritise their COVID-19 vaccination.
    12:57 PM, 24 Jan
    India reports 14,849 new COVID19 cases, 15,948 discharges, and 155 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
    12:57 PM, 24 Jan
    India’s COVID-19 active cases today stand at 1,84,408. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73%: Union Health Ministry
    12:56 PM, 24 Jan
    Nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination so far. India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    8:28 AM, 24 Jan
    Dr AP Nirmal Raj, a professor of dental sciences from Bengaluru who works in Uttar Pradesh, is among lakhs of Indians who have received the Covid vaccine so far. But he is not just a medical professional whose inoculation inspires public confidence: the 47-year-old has undergone kidney transplant twice and says the related comorbidities he suffers from didn’t stop him.
    8:28 AM, 24 Jan
    Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered in seven more states — Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal — from next week, the health ministry said on Saturday. It is currently being used in 12 states.
    8:28 AM, 24 Jan
    UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17, Telegraph says
    8:28 AM, 24 Jan
    New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months. New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website. "Health officials are currently investigating the case," the health ministry said in a statement.
    8:27 AM, 24 Jan
    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,393,591 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. According to the agency's data, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 83,901 as of Saturday evening.
    11:42 PM, 23 Jan
    6960 new COVID19 cases, 5283 recoveries and 23 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 72,048; so far 8,08,377 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.
    11:42 PM, 23 Jan
    Himachal Pradesh reported 27 new COVID19 cases and 73 cured cases today
    10:52 PM, 23 Jan
    The World Health Organisation has thanked India for "continued support" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been sending vaccines to countries in the South Asian neighbourhood and to others like Brazil and Morocco. South Africa will also get the vaccine soon.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X