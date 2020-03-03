Coronavirus LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM likens anti-COVID vaccine to 'Sanjeevani Booti'

We have the resources and the experience to run this gigantic vaccination drive

Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in one day for the first time: Govt

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Jan 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the COVID-19 vaccines given by India to Brazil to 'Sanjeevani Booti', a mythological life-saving herb figuring in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Uttarakhand: Devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report, issued not later than 72 hrs. They'll have to download Aarogya Setu app. People over 65 yrs of age, the ailing, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age advised not to come The government set up 51 temporary testing stations on Saturday and found 13 confirmed cases in the restricted area that is home to many ageing, subdivided flats in which the disease could spread more quickly. West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115. 479 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Karnataka reported 573 new COVID19 cases, 401 discharges, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,076 on Sunday as no fresh case was reported. Maharashtra reports 2,752 new COVID19 cases, 1,743 discharges, and 45 deaths today. Manipur reported 16 new COVID19 cases and 11 recoveries today. Tamil Nadu reported 569 new COVID19 cases, 642 discharges, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active COVID-19 cases in Border Security Force (BSF) stand at 46. Vaccinations are in progress. "Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy," Modi said. "In COVID times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help," he said. Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be participating in the Republic Day parade, Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with challenging times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and "now we have to fulfil ours" by defeating through the right information every network spreading lies and rumours. Covid positive Sasikala is conscious, alert, and well-oriented, her pulse rate is 82/minute & blood pressure is 136/62mm Hg: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute India administered a million Covid-19 vaccines in six days to do better than advanced nations the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. India will soon administer vaccines to 16 lakh people after starting the inoculation campaign on January 16. The UK took 18 days and the US took 10 to reach the one million mark, the ministry said. Delhi records 185 fresh cases of Covid-19; 9 new fatalities push death toll 10,808 Around 60 paramedical staff of the Delhi prisons department have been inoculated so far during the Covid-19 vaccination drive, officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to consider aviation employees as frontline coronavirus workers and prioritise their COVID-19 vaccination. India reports 14,849 new COVID19 cases, 15,948 discharges, and 155 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry India’s COVID-19 active cases today stand at 1,84,408. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73%: Union Health Ministry Nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination so far. India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr AP Nirmal Raj, a professor of dental sciences from Bengaluru who works in Uttar Pradesh, is among lakhs of Indians who have received the Covid vaccine so far. But he is not just a medical professional whose inoculation inspires public confidence: the 47-year-old has undergone kidney transplant twice and says the related comorbidities he suffers from didn’t stop him. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered in seven more states — Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal — from next week, the health ministry said on Saturday. It is currently being used in 12 states. UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17, Telegraph says New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months. New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website. "Health officials are currently investigating the case," the health ministry said in a statement. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,393,591 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. According to the agency's data, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 83,901 as of Saturday evening. 6960 new COVID19 cases, 5283 recoveries and 23 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 72,048; so far 8,08,377 patients have recovered from the disease in the state. Himachal Pradesh reported 27 new COVID19 cases and 73 cured cases today Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2021 The World Health Organisation has thanked India for "continued support" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been sending vaccines to countries in the South Asian neighbourhood and to others like Brazil and Morocco. South Africa will also get the vaccine soon. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.