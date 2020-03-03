YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: India reported 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - 22 per cent higher than Tuesday - taking the tally to 1,11, 39,516, according to the health ministry data this morning.

    covid

    The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give Covid vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

    The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:48 PM, 3 Mar
    A day after the Covid vaccine was made available to those over 60 and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, many people who wanted the shot opted for walking into vaccination centres without registering beforehand on the Aarogya Setu app or the COWIN portal.
    12:07 PM, 3 Mar
    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Centre (PMC) in Sanquelim today. "I appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. This will help us eradicate COVID19 from Goa," he told reporters.
    11:30 AM, 3 Mar
    In a major COVID-19 scare, Gyuto Tantric Monastery near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh reported over 150 positive cases of the coronavirus disease.
    10:49 AM, 3 Mar
    Sinovac Biotech's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.
    10:21 AM, 3 Mar
    So far, 2,53,572patients have recuperated from the viral infection in Thane, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.29 per cent.
    10:12 AM, 3 Mar
    With the addition of 607 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,66,092, an official said on Wednesday.
    9:39 AM, 3 Mar
    India reports 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 13,123 discharges and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:16 AM, 3 Mar
    The state now has 20 active cases, while 4,397 people have recovered from the disease.
    8:52 AM, 3 Mar
    Mizoram reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,427, the state health department informed on Wednesday.
    8:07 AM, 3 Mar
    The states and UTs were asked to regularly collaborate with the private hospitals to ensure that their optimum capacity for vaccination is utilised.
    11:06 PM, 2 Mar
    In addition to BMC centres, 29 private hospitals in Mumbai have been given permissions to carry out COVID vaccination. These 29 hospitals fulfil all criteria prescribed by GoI to be designated as COVID Vaccination Centre: BMC
    9:41 PM, 2 Mar
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.54 crores today, says Union Health Ministry
    8:57 PM, 2 Mar
    This is the first-time Beijing made out a case for mutual recognition of vaccines for free travel without quarantines.
    8:57 PM, 2 Mar
    Free travel should be allowed for official and business reasons and overseas study and then all types of travel should be covered, Wu said.
    8:57 PM, 2 Mar
    Wu explained his proposal to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday, saying that the free travel plan between China and the US should include mutual recognition of vaccines and limit free travel to those who are vaccinated.
    8:57 PM, 2 Mar
    Chief Epidemiologist of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wu Zunyou said China and the US should work jointly to lift mutual travel restrictions in August or September when the US is expected to reach herd immunity, suggesting priority be given to official, business travel and overseas study.
    8:57 PM, 2 Mar
    In a bid to open up international travel, China has proposed to the US mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines and permission of free travel between the two countries to only those persons who are vaccinated.
    7:56 PM, 2 Mar
    We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala: State Health Minister KK Shailaja after taking COVID-19 vaccine
    7:32 PM, 2 Mar
    Kerala reports 2,938 new cases, 16 deaths & 3,512 recoveries today. Total number of active cases 47,277, death toll 4,226 and recovered cases 10,12,484.
    5:51 PM, 2 Mar
    Delhi reports 217 new COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department
    5:51 PM, 2 Mar
    Nigeria receives Made in India COVID-19 vaccines: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
    5:31 PM, 2 Mar
    54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone: Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal
    5:10 PM, 2 Mar
    Ravi Shankar Prasad gets first Covid vaccine shot
    5:10 PM, 2 Mar
    Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram as the second phase of the vaccination drive progressed in the State.
    5:09 PM, 2 Mar
    This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about a Karnataka MLA receiving vaccine shot at his residence today
    5:08 PM, 2 Mar
    Public compliance for COVID appropriate behaviour cannot be diluted. Please avoid large gatherings, parties, weddings etc. These could be super spreading events: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    4:52 PM, 2 Mar
    More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities & people with above 60 years of age: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    4:52 PM, 2 Mar
    Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination
    4:50 PM, 2 Mar
    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in New Delhi.
    4:16 PM, 2 Mar
    India's total Covid-19 active cases stand at 1.68 lakh with five states accounting for 84.16 percent of active infections, while six states and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than national average of 2 percent: Union Health Ministry
