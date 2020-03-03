Coronavirus LIVE: India reports nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Coronavirus: Five states account for over 84 per cent of total active infections

New Delhi, Mar 03: India reported 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - 22 per cent higher than Tuesday - taking the tally to 1,11, 39,516, according to the health ministry data this morning.

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give Covid vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Newest First Oldest First A day after the Covid vaccine was made available to those over 60 and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, many people who wanted the shot opted for walking into vaccination centres without registering beforehand on the Aarogya Setu app or the COWIN portal. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Centre (PMC) in Sanquelim today. "I appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. This will help us eradicate COVID19 from Goa," he told reporters. In a major COVID-19 scare, Gyuto Tantric Monastery near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh reported over 150 positive cases of the coronavirus disease. Sinovac Biotech's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. So far, 2,53,572patients have recuperated from the viral infection in Thane, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.29 per cent. With the addition of 607 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,66,092, an official said on Wednesday. India reports 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 13,123 discharges and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state now has 20 active cases, while 4,397 people have recovered from the disease. Mizoram reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,427, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The states and UTs were asked to regularly collaborate with the private hospitals to ensure that their optimum capacity for vaccination is utilised. In addition to BMC centres, 29 private hospitals in Mumbai have been given permissions to carry out COVID vaccination. These 29 hospitals fulfil all criteria prescribed by GoI to be designated as COVID Vaccination Centre: BMC The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.54 crores today, says Union Health Ministry This is the first-time Beijing made out a case for mutual recognition of vaccines for free travel without quarantines. Free travel should be allowed for official and business reasons and overseas study and then all types of travel should be covered, Wu said. Wu explained his proposal to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday, saying that the free travel plan between China and the US should include mutual recognition of vaccines and limit free travel to those who are vaccinated. Chief Epidemiologist of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wu Zunyou said China and the US should work jointly to lift mutual travel restrictions in August or September when the US is expected to reach herd immunity, suggesting priority be given to official, business travel and overseas study. In a bid to open up international travel, China has proposed to the US mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines and permission of free travel between the two countries to only those persons who are vaccinated. We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala: State Health Minister KK Shailaja after taking COVID-19 vaccine Kerala reports 2,938 new cases, 16 deaths & 3,512 recoveries today. Total number of active cases 47,277, death toll 4,226 and recovered cases 10,12,484. Delhi reports 217 new COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department Nigeria receives Made in India COVID-19 vaccines: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar 54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone: Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal आज एम्स पटना में कोवैक्सीन- भारत में बनी कोरोना की वैक्सीन मैंने भी लगवाई। सभी केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने स्वेच्छा से टीके के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क देने की बात सोची है। हालांकि बिहार में कोरोना का टीका मुफ्त है,फिर भी मैंने अस्पताल को टीके के शुल्क के रूप में 250 रूपये स्वेच्छा से दिया। pic.twitter.com/999iPrjQpB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 2, 2021 Ravi Shankar Prasad gets first Covid vaccine shot Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram as the second phase of the vaccination drive progressed in the State. This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about a Karnataka MLA receiving vaccine shot at his residence today Public compliance for COVID appropriate behaviour cannot be diluted. Please avoid large gatherings, parties, weddings etc. These could be super spreading events: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities & people with above 60 years of age: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Y6SAnA7zXf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in New Delhi. India's total Covid-19 active cases stand at 1.68 lakh with five states accounting for 84.16 percent of active infections, while six states and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than national average of 2 percent: Union Health Ministry Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.