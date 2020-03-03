Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,972 new COVID-19 cases and 771 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 03: Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

