Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,972 new COVID-19 cases and 771 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Aug 03: Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
1:00 PM, 3 Aug
Twenty-six more people, including two health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 1,698 today, a senior health official said.
12:53 PM, 3 Aug
Australia's Victoria state has state imposed fresh, sweeping virus restrictions, including an overnight curfew in Melbourne for the next six weeks, reports AFP.
12:28 PM, 3 Aug
Philippine capital returning to lockdown as coronavirus surges. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday.
12:02 PM, 3 Aug
Puducherry's COVID19 case tally reaches 3,982 with 178 fresh positive cases detected today till 10am: Government of Puducherry
11:26 AM, 3 Aug
Poland's health minister said police health authorities would start checks in shops this week to see if people are following regulations to keep their mouths and noses covered.
11:17 AM, 3 Aug
Germany reports 2,10,402 confirmed coronavirus cases (+509), 9,148 coronavirus deaths (+7), reports Reuters quoting the Robert Koch Institute
10:55 AM, 3 Aug
565 COVID19 cases, 242 recovered & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 44,975, including 12,802 active cases & 715 deaths: State Health Department
10:48 AM, 3 Aug
Vietnam reports 1 new local coronavirus case, tally at 621, reports Reuters.
10:39 AM, 3 Aug
1,384 fresh positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36,297 including 14,095 active cases and 21,954 recovered cases: State Health Department
10:23 AM, 3 Aug
Guwahati: Gymnasiums in Assam begin operations from today after the state government issued new unlock guidelines yesterday.
Guwahati: Gymnasiums in Assam begin operations from today after the state government issued new unlock guidelines yesterday.
10:12 AM, 3 Aug
Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, along with few other sadhus travelled to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine from Srinagar by a helicopter, on the occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ today. Only a few people were allowed to accompany Mahant Giri, due to COVID19
10:06 AM, 3 Aug
11 deaths and 983 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana today.
9:47 AM, 3 Aug
Number of COVID19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:41 AM, 3 Aug
All those who met Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for COVID19. CM's travel history of last one week will be checked: Karnataka Health Department
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.
9:27 AM, 3 Aug
DCGI nod to Serum-Oxford COVID19 vaccine for phase 2, 3 clinical trials in India.
9:07 AM, 3 Aug
Kashmiri woman distributes menstrual kits to girls amid coronavirus lockdown.
Kashmiri woman distributes menstrual kits to girls amid coronavirus lockdown.
8:58 AM, 3 Aug
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and RakshaBandhan, today. Temperature of devotees is also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and RakshaBandhan, today. Temperature of devotees is also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.
8:53 AM, 3 Aug
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team: Manipal Hospital
8:39 AM, 3 Aug
Odisha's coronavirus tally shot up to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 197, a health department official said.
8:26 AM, 3 Aug
Hong Kong pro-democracy district councillors and activists protest outside the Hospital Authority headquarters against the government's decision to have inspectors from mainland China carry out COVID-19 tests in the city, fearing DNA data could be sent to the mainland
8:20 AM, 3 Aug
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, reports ANI quoting Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru
11:43 PM, 2 Aug
1178 new COVID19 cases detected out of 19943 tests conducted in last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%). Total number of cases now at 42904 including 11354 active cases &105 deaths
11:42 PM, 2 Aug
I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
10:08 PM, 2 Aug
Haryana reported 761 new Coronavirus cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking 36,519 cases including 29,690 discharges and 433 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,396.
10:07 PM, 2 Aug
Rajasthan recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 44,410 out of which 12,488 cases are active. A total of 31,216 patients have been discharged after treatment
10:07 PM, 2 Aug
Goa recorded 337 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 6,530 including 4,668 recoveries and 53 deaths. There are 1,809 active cases in Goa.
10:07 PM, 2 Aug
1,101 COVID19 cases and 22 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 63,675 including 46,587 discharges and 2,478 deaths.
9:10 PM, 2 Aug
921 COVID19 cases, 581 recovered & 10 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 33,535, including 23,550 recovered, 9,099 active cases & 886 deaths.
9:10 PM, 2 Aug
146 COVID19 cases and 107 recovered reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 7,593, including 4,437 recovered, 3,032 active cases & 86 deaths
9:10 PM, 2 Aug
1,105 COVID19 cases, 393 recovered & 49 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients & 6,444 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
