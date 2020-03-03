Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,972 new COVID-19 cases and 771 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    1:00 PM, 3 Aug
    Twenty-six more people, including two health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 1,698 today, a senior health official said.
    12:53 PM, 3 Aug
    Australia's Victoria state has state imposed fresh, sweeping virus restrictions, including an overnight curfew in Melbourne for the next six weeks, reports AFP.
    12:28 PM, 3 Aug
    Philippine capital returning to lockdown as coronavirus surges. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday.
    12:02 PM, 3 Aug
    Puducherry's COVID19 case tally reaches 3,982 with 178 fresh positive cases detected today till 10am: Government of Puducherry
    11:26 AM, 3 Aug
    Poland's health minister said police health authorities would start checks in shops this week to see if people are following regulations to keep their mouths and noses covered.
    11:17 AM, 3 Aug
    Germany reports 2,10,402 confirmed coronavirus cases (+509), 9,148 coronavirus deaths (+7), reports Reuters quoting the Robert Koch Institute
    10:55 AM, 3 Aug
    565 COVID19 cases, 242 recovered & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 44,975, including 12,802 active cases & 715 deaths: State Health Department
    10:48 AM, 3 Aug
    Vietnam reports 1 new local coronavirus case, tally at 621, reports Reuters.
    10:39 AM, 3 Aug
    1,384 fresh positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36,297 including 14,095 active cases and 21,954 recovered cases: State Health Department
    10:23 AM, 3 Aug
    Guwahati: Gymnasiums in Assam begin operations from today after the state government issued new unlock guidelines yesterday.
    10:12 AM, 3 Aug
    Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, along with few other sadhus travelled to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine from Srinagar by a helicopter, on the occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ today. Only a few people were allowed to accompany Mahant Giri, due to COVID19
    10:06 AM, 3 Aug
    11 deaths and 983 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana today.
    9:47 AM, 3 Aug
    Number of COVID19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:41 AM, 3 Aug
    All those who met Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for COVID19. CM's travel history of last one week will be checked: Karnataka Health Department Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.
    9:27 AM, 3 Aug
    DCGI nod to Serum-Oxford COVID19 vaccine for phase 2, 3 clinical trials in India.
    9:07 AM, 3 Aug
    Kashmiri woman distributes menstrual kits to girls amid coronavirus lockdown.
    8:58 AM, 3 Aug
    Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and RakshaBandhan, today. Temperature of devotees is also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.
    8:53 AM, 3 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team: Manipal Hospital
    8:39 AM, 3 Aug
    Odisha's coronavirus tally shot up to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 197, a health department official said.
    8:26 AM, 3 Aug
    Hong Kong pro-democracy district councillors and activists protest outside the Hospital Authority headquarters against the government's decision to have inspectors from mainland China carry out COVID-19 tests in the city, fearing DNA data could be sent to the mainland
    8:20 AM, 3 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, reports ANI quoting Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru
    11:43 PM, 2 Aug
    1178 new COVID19 cases detected out of 19943 tests conducted in last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%). Total number of cases now at 42904 including 11354 active cases &105 deaths
    11:42 PM, 2 Aug
    I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
    10:08 PM, 2 Aug
    Haryana reported 761 new Coronavirus cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking 36,519 cases including 29,690 discharges and 433 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,396.
    10:07 PM, 2 Aug
    Rajasthan recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 44,410 out of which 12,488 cases are active. A total of 31,216 patients have been discharged after treatment
    10:07 PM, 2 Aug
    Goa recorded 337 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 6,530 including 4,668 recoveries and 53 deaths. There are 1,809 active cases in Goa.
    10:07 PM, 2 Aug
    1,101 COVID19 cases and 22 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 63,675 including 46,587 discharges and 2,478 deaths.
    9:10 PM, 2 Aug
    921 COVID19 cases, 581 recovered & 10 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 33,535, including 23,550 recovered, 9,099 active cases & 886 deaths.
    9:10 PM, 2 Aug
    146 COVID19 cases and 107 recovered reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 7,593, including 4,437 recovered, 3,032 active cases & 86 deaths
    9:10 PM, 2 Aug
    1,105 COVID19 cases, 393 recovered & 49 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients & 6,444 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
