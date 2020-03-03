YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 44,281 new COVID-19 cases and 512 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571.

    Total active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:14 AM, 11 Nov
    Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the country was preparing for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that there are now more means of care and more health professionals.
    10:03 AM, 11 Nov
    West Bengal: Suburban railway services resume in the state from today. Visuals from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district. 696 suburban services are resuming in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
    9:31 AM, 11 Nov
    Mizoram reports 61 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3217. A total of 2686 discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection, death toll 2. Active cases stand at 529.
    8:56 AM, 11 Nov
    Mexico reports 5,746 new coronavirus cases, 617 new deaths.
    8:55 AM, 11 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 252 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
    8:11 AM, 11 Nov
    West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 percent, it said.
    3:45 AM, 11 Nov
    Favipiravir's bid to push for chewable tablets for COVID falls flat - application rejected by SEC-CDSCO
    3:45 AM, 11 Nov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said all Russian vaccines against COVID-19 were effective, adding that the country would soon register a third shot against the virus, the RIA news agency reported.
    3:44 AM, 11 Nov
    The decision has been taken for partial reopening of schools under its jurisdiction for class 10 & 12 from 21st November, following all health protocols & SOPs strictly: Govt of Goa
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    Nobel Peace Prize winners exempted from Norway quarantine, reports Reuters.
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    Delhi reports 7,830 new Covid cases, 6,157 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,477 including 162 active cases, 60 deaths and 4,255 recoveries: Andaman and Nicobar administration
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief said on Tuesday it hopes to have a Covid-19 vaccine by year-end and that Pfizer's experimental remedy is "a very promising one", with more expected.
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    PM Modi wishes Ukrainian President 'speedy recovery' from Covid, reports PTI.
    9:56 PM, 10 Nov
    Nobel Peace Prize winners exempted from Norway quarantine, reports Reuters.
    7:55 PM, 10 Nov
    More than 11.96 COVID crore tests conducted till now; more than 11 lakh tests conducted daily during last week. Daily positivity rate during last week recorded at 4.2%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
    7:53 PM, 10 Nov
    Kerala records 6,010 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases in the state at 78,694. As many as 4,15,158 patients have recovered so far: Kerala Government
    7:53 PM, 10 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,886 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,46,245. There are 20,958 active cases and 8,18,473 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,814, as per State Health Department.
    3:52 PM, 10 Nov
    Study suggests COVID-19 triggers OCD in children and young people.
    3:33 PM, 10 Nov
    As world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis: PM Modi at SCO summit
    3:23 PM, 10 Nov
    Ten States/UTs account for nearly 78 per cent. Although Maharashtra saw the most casualties (85), its contribution to daily deaths has decreased to 18.97 per cent.
    3:00 PM, 10 Nov
    Indonesia reports 3,779 new coronavirus infections, 72 deaths
    2:42 PM, 10 Nov
    Odisha reports 987 new Covid-19 infections taking total cases to 3,03,780, out of which 12,584 are active patients.
    2:20 PM, 10 Nov
    Two more die of coronavirus infection in Puducherry, toll reaches 604.
    2:09 PM, 10 Nov
    Nepal to provide free COVID-19 tests and treatment as cases surge
    1:58 PM, 10 Nov
    After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID19, taking the state's caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official said. The state also registered 13 deaths which pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,454, he said.
    1:58 PM, 10 Nov
    China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, up 66% from 2019, state prosecutors said, as authorities moved to enforce a trafficking ban imposed after the COVID19 outbreak.
    12:37 PM, 10 Nov
    Supreme Court directs listing of the matter before a bench of Delhi High Court on November 12, after hearing a plea by Delhi Government challenging the High Court's order staying reservation of 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for #Covid19 patients
    11:03 AM, 10 Nov
    Arcturus expects its Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Q1 2021.
    11:03 AM, 10 Nov
    Ukrainian president tests positive for Covid-19.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X