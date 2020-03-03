For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, Feb 22: Details of large-scale participation of the private sector in the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be available in "a matter of few days", Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member who heads the centre's pandemic response team, has reporters. So far, more than 1.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered to healthcare professionals and frontline medical workers.
Stay tuned for live updates:
