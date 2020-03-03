YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Details of large-scale participation of the private sector in the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be available in "a matter of few days", Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member who heads the centre's pandemic response team, has reporters. So far, more than 1.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered to healthcare professionals and frontline medical workers.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:37 AM, 22 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 56 patients have succumbed to the virus.
    11:09 AM, 22 Feb
    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past three days, a senior health official said on Monday. The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.
    10:28 AM, 22 Feb
    After visiting the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, US President Joe Biden on Sunday thanked the company's workers for their tireless efforts and said because of their hard work Americans are going to beat COVID-19.
    9:29 AM, 22 Feb
    Fifty-eight patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,107, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.
    8:57 AM, 22 Feb
    Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.
    8:16 AM, 22 Feb
    The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and UTs highlighting the need to significantly enhance the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that a large number of healthcare and frontline workers still remain to be covered.
    11:39 PM, 21 Feb
    1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in last 24 hours in Pune district, as per Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad The death toll rises to 9,183; total positive cases stand at 3,98,607. Total active cases in the district are 7,355.
    11:21 PM, 21 Feb
    Haryana recorded 121 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,69,730, a health department bulletin said.
    11:21 PM, 21 Feb
    Madhya Pradesh today reported 299 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,427
    11:20 PM, 21 Feb
    Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 tally mounted to 3,10,885 on Sunday as 153 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fatalities took the toll to 3,800, a health official said.
    11:20 PM, 21 Feb
    Tamil Nadu logged 452 new Covid-19 cases and three more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,48,275 and the toll to 12,460
    9:49 PM, 21 Feb
    Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 2,417 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:40 PM, 21 Feb
    A Mongolian Airlines flight departed from Mumbai for Mongolia with made in India COVID-19 vaccines earlier today
    7:18 PM, 21 Feb
    We are fighting the pandemic together. Wearing a mask is must in these conditions, says Uddhav.
    7:15 PM, 21 Feb
    The Centre is detailing all actions related to vaccination, even the allocation of the doses," says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the state today.
    7:15 PM, 21 Feb
    "We are all fighting Covid-19. When Covid-19 had started to spread earlier, we had no clue...but we now have vaccines. Many healthcare workers have been vaccinated. There were come misconceptions about the vaccine but over 9 lakh people have been vaccinated, says the chief minister.
    7:14 PM, 21 Feb
    We have imposed certain restrictions, says Uddhav.
    7:12 PM, 21 Feb
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses state amid covid spike.
    6:20 PM, 21 Feb
    Manipur reports 4 new COVID19 cases and 8 recoveries today.
    6:05 PM, 21 Feb
    Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed a complaint at Andheri police station against 4 people, who returned from Dubai, for violating mandatory Covid quarantine guidelines.
    6:04 PM, 21 Feb
    Maharashtra: A total of 16,154 people have been fined for not wearing face masks at public places in a single day today in Mumbai, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    6:04 PM, 21 Feb
    4,070 new COVID19 cases and 4,345 recoveries reported in #Kerala today. The total number of active cases in the state is 58,313, as per State government
    6:04 PM, 21 Feb
    Odisha government instructs all district collectors to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety guidelines in view of a fresh spike in number of COVID-19 cases in some states.
    4:08 PM, 21 Feb
    Nepal: One million doses of made in India vaccines purchased by the Government of Nepal arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu today.
    4:07 PM, 21 Feb
    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the disease on February 15.
    4:07 PM, 21 Feb
    From 11pm to 6am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Schools & colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow: Pune Divisional Commissioner
    4:07 PM, 21 Feb
    4:06 PM, 21 Feb
    More than 74% of the active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra. There has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases: Health Ministry
    4:06 PM, 21 Feb
    Centre has advised these States to work on improving overall testing by focusing on increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test & refocus on strict & comprehensive surveillance among others: Health Ministry
    10:40 AM, 21 Feb
    767 autorickshaw drivers booked for violating social distancing norms in Maharashtra
