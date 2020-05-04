  • search
    Coronavirus: Indians stranded abroad to be brought back from May 7 in phased manner

    New Delhi, May 04: The central government will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner starting May 7.

    "The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," said a statement from the Press Information Bureau today.

    "Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7."

    Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

    During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
