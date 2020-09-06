Coronavirus: India records single-day spike of 90,633 new cases, total tally at 41 lakh-mark

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 06: India's Covid tally on Sunday crossed 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases & 1,065 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths.

The spike in infections was again led by Maharashtra, which reported as many as 20,489 new cases on Saturday, its highest single-day count so far.

Seven other states also reported their biggest daily jump in cases - Uttar Pradesh (6,692), Kerala (2,655), Haryana (2,289), J&K (1,251), Uttarakhand (950), Tripura (691) and Meghalaya (182).

India, currently in the midst of the biggest Covid-19 spike seen in any country since the pandemic's outbreak, has been recording nearly twice the number of daily cases than Brazil and US over the past few days.

"The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," Ministry said in a statement.