  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption and demand fast approaching pre-COVID levels as visible in macro data on power, fuel and other consumption.

    coronavirus

    India faced a recession-like scenario after a national lockdown was imposed on March 25 to the curb spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, that has continued in various phases into June, albeit with significant easing of restrictions, resulted in severe disruption of industrial production and consumer spending, with GDP growth forecast to contract sharply.

    PM Modi launches coal mine auction, says India will turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity

    "With the easing of lockdown conditions, business activity was fast returning to normal levels," PM Modi said.

    Speaking at the launch of commercial coal mining, he said "consumption and demand are fast approaching pre-COVID levels". He cited spurt in power generation and consumption as well as demand for petroleum products during the last week of May and first week of June to buttress his point.

    Also, road and highway toll collection in June has reached 70 per cent of the pre-COVID levels of February, while railway freight tariff in May has seen an improvement of 26 per cent over April.

    Coronavirus: Rath Yatra can not be allowed this year: Supreme Court

    The Prime Minister stressed on self-reliance, which means cutting down on imports and turning into an export-surplus nation. He asked India Inc and corporate leaders to keep the morale high.

    "We can achieve these goals. We can become self-reliant. We have to make a self-reliant India," he said. He further noted that "India Inc and the corporate world has a chance to change the course of history and fate of India. We should not let this opportunity go. Let's take India forward, make India self-reliant."

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi prime minister

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue