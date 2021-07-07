YouTube
    Coronavirus crisis: Uttar Pradesh govt to allow Kanwar yatra this year

    Lucknow, July 07: The Uttar Pradesh government will allow the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state from July 25 and officials have been asked to coordinate with neighbouring states to ensure Covid guidelines are followed, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    'Kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra. Uttarakhand has cancelled the yatra this year citing the pandemic.

    Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Navneet Sehgal told reporters that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to coordinate with neighbouring Bihar and Uttarakhand and ensure Covid guidelines are following during the yatra," Sehgal said that detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon and a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the matter.

    Uttrakhand has appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga. The Kanwar yatra was not held in Uttar Pradesh last year due to Covid restrictions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    X