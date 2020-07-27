Coronavirus crisis: Delhi CM Kejriwal launches job portal to revive its economy

New Delhi, July 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a job portal on Monday and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy. The portal, jobs.delhi.gov.in, will serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," he said at a virtual press briefing.

"This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform." Kejriwal said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work.

According to the chief minister, many migrant workers who left Delhi during the lockdown have started returning. Labour Minister Gopal Rai had said the services of the job portal would be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

CM Kejriwal expressed happiness that Delhi managed to bring the coronavirus "under control" without going back to the lockdown that other cities and states were doing. He said Delhi was registering a sustained lowering of COVID-19 cases at a time the infections were increasing in the country and worldwide.

He also pointed out that the recovery rate in Delhi had gone up to 88 per cent and the positivity ratio had dropped from around 35 per cent in June to 5 per cent currently. Deaths are also lower as compared to June and only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 12,500 beds are empty, he added.