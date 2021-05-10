Coronavirus crisis: Come out, will help in COVID-19 treatment, Telangana Police appeal to Maoists

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, May 10: Telangana police on Monday appealed to Maoists to come out and get treated for COVID-19 if infected with the virus. Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a press release said they have information that some of the leaders and members of the banned organisation are suffering from the virus.

"If any leaders or members of the Maoists party are suffering from COVID-19, we request them to come out. The police will help in getting treatment," Dutt said.

When contacted, Dutt told reporters that so far no one has approachedthe police seeking help. The police official further requested the members to desert the organisation if leaders of Maoist object their cadre seeking police help.

COVID-19: Alarmed by teachers’ deaths, AMU VC asks ICMR to study if 'new variant' responsible

Meanwhile, Union health ministry on Monday said that India's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 22,662,575 and 366,161 more cases were detected from across the country in the previous 24 hours. This is for the first time after four straight days that India's COVID-19 count has risen by less than 400,000 fresh infections.

According to the health ministry, 3,754 more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the related death toll to 246,116. The country's daily death toll was more than 4,000 in the last two days. Deaths contribute per cent of the nationwide infection tally.

The number of samples tested for the infection has reached 303,750,077, of which 1,474,606 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.