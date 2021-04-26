Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra as tally surges by 66,191

COVID-19: US lawmakers rally behind India in its hour of crisis

Mumbai, Apr 26: Amid the rising cases of the novel coronavirus in India, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 66,191 fresh infections, taking its tally to 4,295,027, and 832 deaths.

Of the 832 deaths, it is reportedly said that 360 occurred in the past 24 hours, and 244 in the past week, said the state health department.

On Sunday, Nagpur's rural areas reported the highest toll with 69 deaths, followed by Pune district, which comprises Pune city, its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with 69 deaths. Solapur district reported 62 deaths.

According to health experts, the reason behind the deaths are attributed to late arrivals at the hospital. However, they maintain that the case fatality rate of the state is in control.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to see a dip in daily cases, with 5,498 fresh cases on Sunday. Over the past three days, the city saw a steady decline in cases 7,367 (April 22), 7,199 (April 23), and 5,867 (April 24). It also reported 64 deaths, pushing death toll to 12,790.