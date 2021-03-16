Coronavirus cases: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for COVID-19

Shiromani Akali Dal will not contest Delhi polls, BJP asked us to reconsider position on CAA: Sirsa

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Mar 16: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old leader informed that his health is fine and he has isolated himself.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself," he said in a tweet.

The Akali Dal chief also requested those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for coronavirus. Several political leaders have contracted the virus that has infected over 1.13 crore people in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan are among the leaders who tested positive for the virus and later recovered. Several MLAs and MPs across the country also contracted the virus.

On Monday, India reported 26,291 cases of COVID-19, its highest single-day spike in 85 days. According to the Union Health Ministry, a rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an urgent meeting of chief ministers of all states on Wednesday to discuss the recent surge in cases of coronavirus in the country.