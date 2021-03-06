Nearly 14 lakh inoculated against COVID-19 on Thursday, highest in a day so far

IndiGo passenger says he is COVID-19 positive; airline offloads him at Delhi airport

Coronavirus cases: Rajasthan govt mandates COVID-19 report for passengers arriving from 4 states

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 06: The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to provide a COVID-19 negative report on arrival in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Rajasthan government to review the coronavirus situation in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired the meeting.

According to reports, a COVID-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan is mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The decision was taken in view of an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states. Addressing the meeting, Gehlot said it is a matter of serious concern that people are getting negligent in following the COVID-19 protocols.

Rajasthan's Alwar Court to hear final hearing of Alwar lynching case today

He directed the departments of local self government, and information and public relations to again accelerate campaigns for creating awareness about coronavirus, the statement said.

All precautions have to be followed, Gehlot said. He also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on at a good pace in the state but there is a need to accelerate it.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,21,123 on Friday with 195 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 2,789 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 1,584 patients are under treatment in the state, while 3,16,750 have recovered, the bulletin stated.