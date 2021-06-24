For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus cases: India reports 54,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,321 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 24: The Union health ministry on Thursday said that India reported 54,069 new cases in last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, India's active caseload declined to 6,27,057.
So far, 2,90,63,740 total recoveries have been recorded across the country. In the last 24 hours, 68,885 patients recovered from the deadly virus. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day.
It can be seen that the recovery rate has been increased to 96.61 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 3.04 per cent, the health ministry said.
Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9:39 [IST]