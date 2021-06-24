YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: India reports 54,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,321 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The Union health ministry on Thursday said that India reported 54,069 new cases in last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, India's active caseload declined to 6,27,057.

    covid

    So far, 2,90,63,740 total recoveries have been recorded across the country. In the last 24 hours, 68,885 patients recovered from the deadly virus. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day.

    It can be seen that the recovery rate has been increased to 96.61 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 3.04 per cent, the health ministry said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X