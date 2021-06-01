Coronavirus cases: India reports 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 01: Union health ministry on Monday said that India reported 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 2,795 new fatalities were also recorded in this duration, which pushed the death toll to 331,895, the health ministry said.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 tally now stands at 28,175,044. The overall scenario depicts a declining trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases daily, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the single-day rise for nearly three weeks now.

On Monday, the health ministry said that the decrease in the nationwide COVID-19 tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

To break the chain of transmission and gain control over the disease spread, states like Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh have extended their respective coronavirus-induced lockdowns/curfews, even though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

On the global front, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced a new nomenclature for the Covid-19 variants that were previously - and somewhat uncomfortably - known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome coronavirus disease variants - known as "variants of concern" - by letters in the Greek alphabet. This has been done in a bid to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance in the COVID-19 reportage.

