'Stricter curbs soon': Maha CM Thackeray to take decision on lockdown if Covid-19 situation worsens

Fully vaccinated can travel again within US, says new CDC guidance

Coronavirus cases: India records nearly 90,000 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 03: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded nearly 90,000 fresh cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October last year. The country has been recording an unabated spike in the COVID-19 cases for over three weeks.

According to the health ministry, a total of 89,129 new cases were reported in the country, pushing India's caseload to 1,23,92,260. The death toll has mounted to 1,64,110 after 714 more infected persons succumbed to the deadly virus.

Didi is looking for a 2nd seat, it is certain that Mamata is losing Nandigram: JP Nadda

The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.