Coronavirus cases: India records more than 1 crore COVID-19 cases; 25,153 new cases in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Union health ministy on Saturday said that India's coronavirus tally breached the 1 crore mark as the country recorded 25,153 new cases in 24 hours. According to reports, India comes in second place, after the United States, in terms of COVID cases at 10,004,599, while the country's death toll soared to 1.45 lakh.

    With 347 more deaths reported in a day, the total fatality also rose to 1,45,136.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,50,712, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.46 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

    According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,08,751 which comprises 3.09 per cent of the total caseload.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18, of which 11,71,868 were conducted on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 9:53 [IST]
