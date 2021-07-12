Coronavirus cases: India records 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools, colleges to function with 50 per cent capacity

New Delhi, July 12: In a recent development, India reported 37,154 new coronavirus cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The active cases in the country have declined to 4,50,899 and the death toll has climbed to 4,08,764.

Accoridng to reports, as many as 300,14,713 people have recovered from the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, 39,649 patients have been recovered. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 4,08,040 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25, 528 from Maharashtra, 35,779 from Karnataka, 33,371 from Tamil Nadu, 25,012 from Delhi, 22,693 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,903 from West Bengal, and 16,177 from Punjab.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website.

