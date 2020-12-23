Coronavirus cases: India records 23,950 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,099,066. On Tuesday, the 24-hour tally reached the lowest with only 19,556 cases recorded on Monday.

    The number of active cases has dropped below 2 lakh and is now at 1,89,240

    On Tuesday, the health ministry issued a new SOP in the context of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the United Kingdom, making it mandatory for all states to test passengers travelling from or transiting through airports in the UK. It is said that passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective State Health Authorities.

    Those who are found negative on testing with RT-PCR at the airport would be advised quarantine at home and followed up.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
