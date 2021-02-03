Coronavirus cases: India records 11,039 new COVID-19 cases, 110 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Feb 03: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India reported 11,039 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the positive cases tally in the country to 1,07,77,284. With 110 more fatalities, the toll has mounted to 1,54,596.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,60,057 active COVID-19 cases in India and 14,225 people infected with the virus have been cured and discharged. While the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country is at 1.43 per cent, the recovery rate has reached 97.08 per cent.

On Tuesday, 114 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi and two deaths due to the disease, the lowest in around 10 months.

Moreover, the Delhi government announced results of the fifth serosurvey conducted in the national capital. The survey has found a seroprevalance of 56.13 per cent in Delhi. As per the survey, Southwest Delhi had the highest seroprevalance at 62.18 per cent while North Delhi had lowest at 49.09 per cent.

The health ministry had said Tuesday morning that India reported 8,635 new coronavirus cases and 94 Covid-related deaths a day before. This was the lowest single-day rise in Covid cases India saw in 8 months.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 under the nationwide inoculation exercise has crossed 41 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.