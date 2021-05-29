Coronavirus cases: India recorded 1.73 lakh daily new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

US, Britain seek new WHO look into possible origins of COVID-19 in China

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 29: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally past 27.7 million, as the country recorded less than 200,000 cases for the third time in this month.

The fresh infections of the viral contagion recorded on Saturday are the lowest India has seen in 45 days.

According to reports, at least 3,617 people have died due to COVID-19. A total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country.

Active cases in the country dipped to 2,228,724 on Saturday, accounting for 8.50 of the total infections in the country. A total of xx people have recuperated from the disease, taking India's recovery rate to 90.3.

Official data states that the recoveries from the viral infection continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 16 days in a row. The recovery rate settled at 90.34% a day earlier. The weekly positivity rate for the country is logged at 10.42%, the union health ministry said.

After witnessing its worst-ever crisis in health in the history of independent India, the country is on a downswing of the second wave of Covid-19 as the daily cases and deaths have started to reduce, officials said on Friday.

"We are on a downswing of the second wave of Covid-19 and believe that it will be sustained even when restrictions are significantly relaxed," the ministry said.

"A steady decline in new Covid-19 cases has been recorded in India for the last 20 days. Twenty-four states have also reported a decline in active Covid-19 cases since the last week," it said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9:48 [IST]