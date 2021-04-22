Coronavirus cases: Fresh guidelines issued for passengers travelling to Dubai from India

Why Remdesivir is no ‘Ram-Ban’ to cure COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 22: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, several airlines have issued fresh guidelines for passengers travelling from India to Dubai. This move, by the airlines, comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, due to which the US, UK and Hong Kong have released advisories for their citizens, asking them to avoid travelling to or from the country.

On Thursday, India recorded 3,14,835 new cases of COVID-19. The total infection tally went up to 15,930,965. As many as 2,104 people died of the virus in the country in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 184,657, according to the health ministry dashboard.

However, the UAE has not imposed severe restrictions on travelers from the country. Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express shared the fresh guidelines on their respective Twitter accounts.

Here is all you need to know if you are planning to travel to the UAE:

a. Passengers will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report issued not more than 48 hours from departure of their flights.

b. The COVID-19 test report showing that the passenger is not positive must be in Arabic or English.

c. The test report must have a QR code. Those not carrying a report with a QR code will not be allowed to travel.

d. Children under the age of 12 do not have to produce a negative RT-PCR test result.

e. The advisory is effective from Thursday, April 22.