Coronavirus cases: Delhi, Maharashtra reports its biggest ever single-day COVID-19 spike

New Delhi, Apr 16: The government data on Friday stated that Maharashtra and Delhi reported their biggest ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases. This comes as the country logged over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

According to the government datat, Delhi reported 19,486 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while Maharashtra logged 63,729 infections.

Delhi also reported 141 deaths, which is its biggest one-day COVID-19 death count. The city's active cases have risen to highest-ever 61,000. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.94 per cent.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, logged 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. 45,335 patients were discharged. Out of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples, 37,03,584 have been tested positive (15.89%) for the virus until today, the state government said in a statement.

West Bengal elections 2021: EC bans rallies, public meetings from 7 pm-10 am due to COVID-19 cases

Currently 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine.

In Maharashtra, Pune reported as many as 11,047 cases and 47 deaths. Mumbai logged 8,803 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Nagpur with 6,395 cases and 23 deaths.

It can be seen that both Maharashtra and Delhi have imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns to fight the rapid second wave of infections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen to bridge the demand-supply gap.