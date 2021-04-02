Coronavirus cases: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Delhi records 2,700 COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 02: In a recent development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an emergency meeting on Friday in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. According to reports, the meeting will be attended by Health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials. They will discuss measures to be taken to flatten the rising curve of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to infection, taking the toll to 11,036. This pushed the cumulative total to 6,65,220. After the addition of cases on Thursday, the national capital's active cases breached the 10,000-mark.

Need for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to expeditiously investigate origin of COVID-19: India

Delhi has been consistently recording over 1,500 cases over the last few days. This sudden surge has been termed as a second wave of coronavirus by the authorities.

The rise in cases have now forced the city government to reconsider the COVID-19 guidelines. The government earlier this week capped the guests number to 200 at open wedding venues and 100 in case of closed space.

On Thursday, the government ordered that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session till further orders. However, the order said that teaching and learning activities may commence through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in its order.