    Coronavirus a huge problem but Modi govt is in stupor: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if strong action is not taken.

    He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".

    Handshake to Namaste: How coronavirus is changing etiquette

    "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    "The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.

    He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
